Correctional Service cautions public on recruitment scam

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said it is not currently recruiting and cautioned the public against fraudsters.

Mr Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the service, said this in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Enobore said the clarification became necessary, following desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

He said, “it has come to the notice of the management of NCoS that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals, have been engaged to carry out recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“Recruitment into the Service, when vacancy exists, is usually advertised for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online.

“The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement,” he said.

Enobore advised members of the public to disregard entreaties from such groups or individuals, whose interest it was to defraud unsuspecting individuals.