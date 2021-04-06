Council unveils Tsola Emiko as Olu of Warri designate

There were jubilations in Itsekiriland in Delta State on Monday as Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko from the Ginuwa I Ruling House was formally presented to the Itsekiri nation as the Olu-designate of Warri Kingdom.

Itsekiri sons and daughters, including the Regent of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh; Chief Olivia Agbajoh, the Egudeghe (Oyewumi) of Warri; Chief Solomon Areyenka; Chief Adams Timeyin, and Chief Charles Ikomi, among others thronged the well-attended Itsekiri National Assembly at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) where the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe who doubles as the acting Ologbotsere of Warri, also announced the passage of the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Among other dignitaries in attendance was the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, represented by two frontline monarchs from the South-West, Oba Akinola Oyetade Aderere (the Olubosin of Ifetedo) and Oba Adekunle Adeagbo (the Ore of Otun-Ekiti).

The Iyatsere, before unveiling Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu-designate, had earlier announced the passage of the 20th Olu by symbolically breaking on the floor three (native) pots containing white native chalks, one after another, and announcing “Ale-jefun-oooh” after each occasion.

This was followed by the firing of 20 cannon shots to officially announce the departure of the monarch.

Thereafter, the Iyatsere pronounced a mourning period of three lunar months throughout the Itsekiri nation during which there would be no drumming, dancing or merry making of any kind while all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrapper upside down for the duration of the mourning period.

The subsequent presentation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu-designate elicited a thunderous ovation those present.

The Olu-designate was born on April 2, 1984. to Prince Godwin Emiko, the late Ogiame Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko.