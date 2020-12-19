Couple in 72-year marriage die few hours apart

A couple, Papa Israel Akojede and Mama Esther Akojede, who were married for 72 years and died a few hours apart, have been buried the same day in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The couple, who died on October 30, 2020 at Gbonagun in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta, were buried on Friday at the Apostolic Faith Church Cemetery, Ijeja, Abeokuta.

Israel was 103 years old, while Esther who died shortly after receiving the news of her husband’s death, was aged 98.

Delivering his sermon at a funeral service for the couple held at Apostolic Faith Church, Ogun Regional Headquarters, Abeokuta, Rev. Folorunsho Ajayi, admonished couples to always pray together and believe in each other.

Ajayi, Regional Overseer of the church, who read different Bible chapters during his sermon, noted that salvation was precious, saying that one must work hard and follow God’s rule to obtain it.

He called on women to be virtuous, truthful and always have respect for their husbands, saying that was one of the major ways to make heaven.

The eldest child, Mr Joseph Akojede, described his parents as loving, caring and prayerful.

He said, “They were both great in life and in death. They were parents to all. They both exhibited a parental care and were friendly to all.”

Also, the first grandson, Olanrewaju Akojede, said he was grateful for the love and support he received from the couple.