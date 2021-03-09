Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial to March 31

The Kaduna State Court on Monday adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky; and wife, Zeenat to March 31, 2021

At the resumed hearing of the trial on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, adjourned to allow the prosecution to close its case.

Chris Umar, leader of the prosecution team and Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, confirmed to newsmen shortly after the trial which lasted about six hours.

The court began sitting from 11am to 5:15pm.

Umar said the prosecution team had so far presented 14 witnesses in the case, adding that the court had admitted several items in evidence.

Counsel for the defence, Femi Falana, SAN, told reporters that items including video recordings, dane guns and SIM cards were admitted in evidence by the court.

Falana said his team would open defence in the case after the prosecution closed its case on the adjourned date.

The trial of El-Zakzay and his wife started on November 18, 2020.

They were charge with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace among others by the state government, following the Nigerian Army clash with the sect in Zaria, Kaduna State in December 2015.

El-Zakzaky, wife and other members of the group had been in detention since 2015 despite court rulings that the IMN leader be released.