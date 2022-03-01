Court denies Abba Kyari bail application

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, turned down the bail application filed by the detained former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

Kyari is in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over an alleged involvement in illicit drug business.

Delivering judgment in the bail application, which was moved by his counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, the judge said the application had been overtaken by the order of the court given on February 22, which permitted the NDLEA to detain Kyari for another 14 days.

Justice Ekwo declined to grant the bail application.

He said, “The only order I will make now is an order allowing the applicant access to any medical personnel of his choice.

“The court will wait for the expiration of the duration of the February 22 order of the court.”

Justice Ekwo adjourned till March 15, 2022, for the hearing of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Kyari.

Moving the bail application earlier, Kyari’s counsel had prayed the court to admit her client to bail pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit he filed against the Federal Government.

According to her, Kyari is hypertensive and diabetic and cannot be managed while in the custody of the NDLEA, adding that her client was being denied access to his personal doctor.

She also argued that the offences for which her client was charged were liable to bail and that he would not jump bail if granted by the court.

Responding, counsel for the Federal Government and Director, Legal Services, NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, informed the court that Kyari would interfere with the ongoing money laundering investigation against him and therefore, should be denied bail.

He said the NDLEA had adequate medical facilities that would take care of his ailments.

Kyari had on February 21 approached the court with an ex parte motion and originating summons seeking for bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights, which he alleged had been breached by his unlawful arrest and detention.

He urged the court, in the main suit, to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500m for allegedly infringing on his rights and to direct the agency to tender a public apology to him in some national dailies.