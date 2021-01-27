Court dismisses exam fraud charges against Osun principal, others

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed charges of examination fraud brought against a secondary school principal, Aregbesola Mufutau, and three others facing trial along with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the 2018 Osun State Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, while delivering a ruling in a no-case submission by the defendants, acquitted them from the seven amended count charges.

The Police had in 2018, arraigned Adeleke, along with Sikiru Adeleke (said to be the Senator’s relative), Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (the school principal), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (a school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (a teacher), on a four-count charge bordering on examination fraud.

However, the court had in 2020 set Senator Adeleke free when the police withdrew the case instituted against him.

The police predicated their action on claims that Adeleke failed to make himself available for trial since he was granted leave to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The prosecution had prayed the court to sever the charge, to exclude Adeleke from the trial and arraign the remaining four on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy.

After calling five witnesses, the police closed its case which led to the filing of a no-case submission by the defendant.

Delivering his ruling on the no-case submission, Justice Ekwo held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case having failed to prove the ingredients of the charge.

Ekwo said, “In conclusion, since the testimony of the prosecution is insufficient to warrant the defendants to open defense, I have no difficulty in upholding their no-case submission and discharge and acquit them from the charges. This charge is hereby dismissed.”