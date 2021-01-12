Court grants Sowore N20m bail

A magistrate court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, in the sum of N20 million.

Sowore and four others- Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola – are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

The defendants were arrested by the police on New Year’s Eve during a protest against bad governance.

They were arraigned in court last week Monday on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and incitement.

The four other defendants except Sowore were granted bail in liberal terms with a bond of one million each.

They are also to produce one surety in like sum who “must be resident in Abuja with an identifiable workplace and residential address”.

“The first defendant, however, Omoyele Sowore is also admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million and two sureties in like sum,” the magistrate ordered.

One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12 in the federal civil service, the court said.

The magistrate also ordered that Sowore must report physically to the chief registrar of the FCT high court or any other person designated by the chief registrar every Monday and Friday mornings until the end of the case.

The court also stated that all defendants must not travel outside Abuja metropolis or outside the country pending determination of the case.