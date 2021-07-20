Court orders final forfeiture of N1.3bn to Fed Govt

Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Sokoto State High Court has granted a final Order, forfeiting the sum of N1.36bn to the Federal Government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Judge had on July 2, 2021 granted an interim Order of forfeiture of the said amount following an exparte application by the Commission and directed that the order be published in a national newspaper for any one with interest in the said asset to show cause, why it should not be finally forfeited the Federal Government of Nigeria.

At today’s hearing, counsel to the EFCC, S. H Sa’ad informed the Court that the Commission had complied with its order for the publication of the interim Order and urged the Court to Order the final forfeiture of the said amount to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Counsel to the five respondents, Shamsu Dauda did not oppose the application. Justice Mohammed consequently ordered the final forfeiture of the sum to the Federal Government.

The Sokoto Zonal Office of the EFCC had through intelligence traced the funds, suspected to be proceeds of illicit activities to the account of the first respondent, Aishatu Bandado Magaji domiciled in a new generation bank.

The respondents in the charge are Aishatu Bandado Magaji, First Ninety Degrees Continental Ltd, Priceless Legacy Hub Ltd, ABM International Ltd and Zenith Bank Plc.