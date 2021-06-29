Court orders remand of Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a fugitive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The remand order was sequel to an application by a federal government lawyer, Shuaibu labaran.

Kanu was said to have been intercepted by joint security operatives of the government.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made the disclosure in a joint press briefing with the DSS and Police, said Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

However, the briefing was silent on where he was arrested.

Ruling on the request for remand in the custody of the DSS, Justice Nyako, held that the prosecution should inform Kanu’s lawyer of his rearrest and remand in the custody of the DSS.

The judge subsequently adjourned till July 26 for a continuation of trial.

Kanu was granted bail in 2017 and subsequently jumped bail and was declared wanted by the government.