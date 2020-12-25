Court remands siblings for alleged money laundering

Two brothers, Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu Eze and Onyeka Nnadozie Eze will spend Christmas and New Year in jail.

They were ordered to be remanded there on Thursday by Justice N. E. Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The judge took the decision following the arraignment of the two brothers on separate charges of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu Eze and his company, Berlus Resources Ltd were arraigned on an 11-count charge.

Onyeka Eze and his company, DYM Integrated Service Limited are also facing a 14-count charge.

Count five of the charge against Okwuchukwu reads, ” That you Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu, between 26th September 2017 to 30th October, 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did convert the aggregate sum of N319,709,807 to the credit of your Fidelity bank account No. 6052516415 which sum you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011(as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

Count four of the charge against Onyeka reads, “That you Eze Onyeka Nnadozie, between 21st November, 2014 to 4th December, 2014, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did convert the aggregate sum of £32,700( Thirty-two Thousand, Seven Hundred Pounds Sterling) to the credit of your Unity Bank Plc Account No. 3001732932 which sum you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 ( as amended) and punishable under the Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

The defendants however pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, Samuel Chime asked the court for a date to commence trial, and remand the defendants in prison custody. The application was not opposed by the defendants.

Justice Maha ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the matter till January 5 and 6, 2021 for commencement of trial.

The defendants are also being prosecuted at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on separate charges of stealing over N1.5 billion from businessman, Prince Arthur Eze.