Court revokes Maina’s son’s bail, orders arrest

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday revoked the bail it granted Faisal, the son of former Pension Reform Tasks Team (PRTT) Chairman Abdulrasheed Maina and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Faisal is being tried for money laundering-related offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court.

Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang granted an oral application by the prosecuting lawyer, Mohamed Abubakar, for the revocation of Faisal’s bail and ordered his arrest for failing to turn up for his trial.

The judge ordered law enforcement agents to arrest Faisal anywhere he is found, and produce him before the court.

Abubakar had said Faisal had, in recent time, failed to attend court to stand trial, as against the undertaking by his surety, Umar Sani Dan Galadima, of Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, that he would always attend court sittings.

Justice Abang also granted Abubakar’s request that summons be issued on Galadima to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60 million bail bond he undertook for Faisal should the accused jump bail.

The judge ordered the lawmaker to attend court today to show cause, failing which an arrest order would be issued against him.

In the case involving Maina and a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, the court elected to continue with the trial, despite the absence of the defendants and their lawyers.

The court had, on Monday, ordered the remand of Maina’s surety, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, in prison, pending when he is either able to produce Maina (who is believed to have jumped bail) or pay a bail bond of N500 million into Federal Government’s account and produce a receipt, and adjourned till November 24, 2020 for continuation of trial.

At the commencement of proceedings yesterday, Abubakar, who is also leading the prosecution team, averred that neither Francis Oronsaye (who represented Maina on November 23, 2020) nor Adeola Adedipe (who, the court noted, last appeared in the case for the second defendant), was present.

Abubakar said since the court had ruled that it would proceed with the trial in the absence of the defendant, the business of the day should not be held down by the defence lawyers’ decision to shun proceedings without giving any reason.

He prayed the court to allow the prosecution to continue with its case.

Ruling, Justice Abang agreed with Abubakar, noted that both defence lawyers stayed away from court without any reason.

The judge added that the lawyers, having chosen to abandon proceedings without giving any reason, should have themselves to blame for their action.