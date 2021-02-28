Court stops Tinubu’s daughter from imposing levies on Computer Village traders

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has stopped daughter of former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from imposing levies on traders at the Computer Village in Ikeja.

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, who is the Iyaloja-General of Lagos had introduced levies on traders at the Computer Village a year ago.

The court also stopped Mrs. Bisola Azeez, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji, Nofiu Akinsanya, Tony Ikani and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State from going ahead with the levies on traders at the market.

A fundamental human rights suit number ID/9039MFHR/19 was instituted against the five respondents by the five major stakeholders at the Computer Village.

The stakeholders are The Registered Trustees of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria; Registered Trustees of Phone and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria; Registered Trustees of Phone Parts and Accessories Dealers Association of Nigeria; the Registered Trustees of Association of Caterers, Food and Drinks Vendors of Ogunbiyi Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos and Registered Trustees of Ikeja Books, Stationeries and Computer Association and Azeez Olunrin.

According to the judge, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, the 2nd and 3rd respondents’ imposition of levies on the applicants was illegal, null and void and therefore amounted to a violation of their fundamental rights.

Pinheiro ordered the first to fifth respondents by themselves, agents, levy collectors howsoever called from imposing levies and/or fines on the members of the 1st to 5th applicants at the Ikeja Computer Village in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.