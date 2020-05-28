COVID-19: 21 states have below 100 beds for isolation – FG

…only five states including FCT have prescribed 300 beds

The Minister of State, Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said this in Abuja, at the daily national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“We note the increasing awareness of the disease and especially the adoption of preventive measures such as the use of face masks in public places during the celebration. We shall continue to engage our traditional and religious leaders to mobilize support for community mobilization and sensitization.

“I equally rejoice with and celebrate children of the world and particularly the Nigerian Children as they mark Children’s Day,” Mamora said.

According to him, in spite of the low key celebration, it does not diminish the importance of children in the world and that government will continue to focus on child rights and the survival of the child.

He said the government response strategy is based on trace, test isolate and treat. Today I shall focus on our isolation and treatment strategies and that as at this morning, the nation recorded 8,344 total confirmed cases in 34 states and FCT out of which 2,385 have been successfully treated and discharged.

“Unfortunately we have recorded 249 deaths. While most of those who die are associated with comorbidities, we find that 3 out of 4 of those who have been discharged were without comorbidities.

This is consistent with the fact that risks are higher for those with other illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and other chronic non- communicable diseases,” he said.

He also expressed gladness that there is general reduction in mortality trend and continuous improvement in recoveries as shown in discharges compared to the increase in number of confirmed cases.

He added, “Though not surprising, we are concerned about the increasing number of confirmed cases. This is because very high cases could seriously exceed the capacity of our health system to cope. Routine cases may also suffer as a result.

Therefore non pharmaceutical preventive approach is still our best strategy.

“At present, we have a total of 112 treatment and isolation centres in all the 36 states and FCT with 5,324 beds. While only five states including the FCT have at least 300 beds as prescribed for isolation and treatment, 21 states have less than 100 bed spaces.

“As the number of confirmed cases increases, there is an urgent need to expand our treatment centres across the country. I therefore call on the state governors and philanthropists to take active and deliberate steps to scale up the number of beds for isolation and treatment of confirmed cases in their states.”

He said the government, preparing to move into the next phase of the response, including the easing of the lockdown, have conducted a high level technical session on strategic outputs of Mid-Action Review (MAR) and identified priority activities for the next phase of the response.

He said, “In addition, we have commenced development of sector specific advisories on re-opening. Training of health workers on case management is ongoing in more states.”

The minister said there are global efforts to find a cure for the disease and Nigeria is part of that effort.

He said government has received a few proposals for local remedies for the disease and these have been forwarded to the relevant agencies for evaluation.

He said, “For a preparation to be approved for use in Nigeria, it must be subjected to safety, toxicological and efficacy tests as well as clinical trials.”

Mamora said that while everyone is anxious to find a cure for the COVID-19, the Federal Government will not compromise the health of any Nigerian, as government is not prepared to do trial and error with the health of the people.