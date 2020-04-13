COVID-19: 23 Togo returnees arrive Lagos

Following the closure of borders by the federal government in the bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country, not fewer than 23 persons yesterday arrived from Lome, Togo to Nigeria.

The returnees were received by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday James, who confirmed the development in a statement titled, “23 Nigerian returnees from Lome-Togo,” said NIS yesterday received at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post 23 Nigerian returnees who arrived from Lome, Togo.

James said: “The Nigeria Immigration Service received 23 Nigerian returnees that arrived from Lome-Togo today, Sunday, April 12 at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

“The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, on receiving the report of the returnees directed that the Control post carry out proper profiling and documentation of the returnees who were 23 in number with the following breakdown: Anambra – six, Ogun – three, Delta – three, Edo – two, Imo – two, Oyo – one, Benue – one, Abia – one, Enugu – one, and Ekiti – one. They were properly screened by WHO and Port Health Officials before the NIS profiling.

“The returnees were handed over to Lagos State Government Ministry of Health Officials for onward processing in line with NCDC health procedures for returning Nigerians.”