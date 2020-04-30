COVID-19 affects kidney, blood – Health Commissioner

Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, says the coronavirus infection affects the kidney and the blood.

He made this known on Wednesday morning during a programme on Arise News.

The commissioner warned that obese, diabetic, and hypertensive persons should be “very careful” as their condition pose a likely risk of being infected with the lethal virus.

“There are new discoveries about the COVID-19 virus. For instance, it is not a straightforward respiratory problem. We have found out that it impacts the blood, the kidneys.

“The common denominator are diabetes, hypertension, and underlying immunological problems. Obesity is also a possible risk factor. We watch such people closely. If you fall into any of these categories, you have to be very careful,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 80 new coronavirus infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday night.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 844 while the total confirmed infections in the country jumped to 1532.

The state has discharged a total of 138 patients following recovery while 19 deaths have been reported.

Lagos has been on Federal Government-ordered lockdown since 11pm, March 30 as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The President subsequently ordered that the lockdown be partially lifted effective May 4 and be replaced with an 8 pm to 6 am daily curfew.

He also ordered the mandatory use of face masks in public places as well as banned inter-state movement with the exclusion of essential services providers including those in the food, medical supplies, and other sectors.