COVID-19: Anambra declares 14-day lockdown

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has declared a total lockdown of the state for 14 days.

This is just as the state recorded its coronavirus index case on Friday which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Anambra had been on partial lockdown prior to the governor’s recent announcement declaring a total lockdown in the state.

But Obiano in a broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest those who would violate the “No movement order”.

He said, “I regret to announce that despite our proactive measures to insulate our dear state from this pandemic, we recorded the first case of coronavirus yesterday( Friday).

“The index case came in from Lagos. He has been placed in one of our Protective Care Centers. At the same time, we have commenced aggressive contact tracing to ensure that everyone he came in contact with is brought into the net for professional handling that will save lives.

“The restriction on movement is hereby extended by two weeks. This time, we are placing a comprehensive lockdown on Anambra State. We shall not tolerate any movement across the state by individuals and groups.

“Only people on essential services are permitted to move around in the delivery of those services to the people. Ndi Anambra are advised to stay indoors to avoid getting contaminated by this virus.

“The security agencies will enforce the restriction on movement this time and they have my authorization to make arrests where necessary to keep our dear state safe.

“All boundaries with neighbouring states remain closed. There will be no vehicular or human traffic across all the boundaries of Anambra State.

“Only vehicles delivering essential services are permitted after a comprehensive check and authorization by security operatives at the boundaries.”