COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 mark in Nigeria

COVID-19 cases surpassed the 120,000 mark in Nigeria on Saturday after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,633 new infections.
According to the NCDC, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stand at 120,602, with 95,901 recoveries recorded so far.
Five deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the overall national death rate to 1,502.
However, COVID-19 cases fell sharply in Nigeria on Saturday, with 1,633 new infections reported.
This represents a sharp drop from the all-time high 2,213 cases posted on Friday.
Lagos and Plateau States posted the highest cases, but infections drop in Lagos and rose in Plateau.
Lagos reported 498 fresh cases, representing a drop from the 831 cases posted the previous day while Plateau recorded 214 cases, a rise from the 127 cases raked in on Friday.
The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja ramp up 179 new cases, a drop from the 235 cases posted the previous day.
Others are: Rivers-99, Kaduna-98, Edo-87, Anambra-86, Akwa Ibom-50, Osun-47, Kano-40, Oyo-40, Kwara-39, Ebonyi-28, Niger-28, Taraba-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-21, Ekiti-12, Katsina-7, Borno-6 and Delta-2.
New cases were reported in 20 States and the FCT on Saturday.
See figures below
Lagos-498
Plateau-214
FCT-176
Rivers-99
Kaduna-98
Edo-87
Anambra-86
Akwa Ibom-50
Osun-47
Kano-40
Oyo-40
Kwara-39
Ebonyi-28
Niger-28
Taraba-28
Ogun-27
Ondo-21
Ekiti-12
Katsina-7
Borno-6
Delta-2
