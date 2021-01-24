COVID-19 cases surpass 120,000 mark in Nigeria

COVID-19 cases surpassed the 120,000 mark in Nigeria on Saturday after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,633 new infections.

According to the NCDC, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stand at 120,602, with 95,901 recoveries recorded so far.

Five deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the overall national death rate to 1,502.

However, COVID-19 cases fell sharply in Nigeria on Saturday, with 1,633 new infections reported.

This represents a sharp drop from the all-time high 2,213 cases posted on Friday.

Lagos and Plateau States posted the highest cases, but infections drop in Lagos and rose in Plateau.

Lagos reported 498 fresh cases, representing a drop from the 831 cases posted the previous day while Plateau recorded 214 cases, a rise from the 127 cases raked in on Friday.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja ramp up 179 new cases, a drop from the 235 cases posted the previous day.

Others are: Rivers-99, Kaduna-98, Edo-87, Anambra-86, Akwa Ibom-50, Osun-47, Kano-40, Oyo-40, Kwara-39, Ebonyi-28, Niger-28, Taraba-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-21, Ekiti-12, Katsina-7, Borno-6 and Delta-2.

New cases were reported in 20 States and the FCT on Saturday.

