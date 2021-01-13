COVID-19 claims 12 lives in single day, new cases surge on Lagos lead

COVID-19 struck 12 Nigerians dead on Tuesday as new cases go up again, with Lagos, Abuja and Oyo leading the pack.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 1,270 new infections in the last 24 hours, with Lagos posting 435 cases.

The 1,270 new infections represent a slight increase from the 1,244 cases reported on Monday, while the 435 new cases posted by Lagos represent a sharp decrease from the 774 cases raked in the previous day.

In Tuesday’s infections, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, raked in 234 new cases, a sharp increase from the 125 cases posted the previous day.

Oyo reported 103 new infections after it recorded no case the previous day.

Others are: Plateau-86, Rivers-71, Enugu-51, Nasarawa-41, Delta-39, Edo-39, Osun-33, Niger-31, Sokoto-23, Ondo-16, Taraba-13, Ebonyi-12, Kano-10, Abia-9, Bayelsa-8, Bauchi-7, Imo-5, Katsina-3 and Gombe-1.

New cases were reported in 21 States, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Till date, 102,601 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 81,574 cases have been discharged and 1,373 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

