COVID-19: Delta lifts lockdown, face masks made compulsory

Delta State Government on Tuesday lifted the lockdown in the state while directing that social distancing should be maintained to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in a statewide broadcast also directed the compulsory use of face masks in public places.

The governor declared, “As we gradually relax the restriction of movement, I must caution that it is not yet Uhuru; life, as we have known it, is still a long way off. We must, therefore, brace ourselves up to adjust to the new normal in all our personal, official, and business dealings going forward.

“As an administration, we remain irrevocably committed to doing everything necessary to protect the lives and property of citizens in the State, in addition to providing a safe and secure environment for them to pursue their dreams of success and happiness.

“In view of the foregoing, it has become necessary to partially lift the ban on movements within the State effective Thursday, 30th April 2020. This is to enable our people to engage in economic/business activities between the hours of 6am and 7pm. Security agencies will be on hand to ensure strict compliance with the time frame.”

According to the governor, the state borders will now remain open to only agricultural, petroleum, food, and other essential services.

Okowa added that religious worship centres remain closed and a new directive about their mode of operations will be issued in the coming days.

He further announced that tricycles otherwise called Keke are only allowed to carry two passengers at the back and public buses can only convey two passengers per seat to maintain proper social distancing.

he said, “While burials and weddings will be allowed, the social distancing rule (6ft apart) must be applied, and the number of guests/persons must not exceed 50.

“Our schools (public and private) remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

“Entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs remain closed until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

“Restaurants/Canteens/Beer Parlours are to operate on a take-away basis while hotels will be allowed to open (with in-room dining) but their restaurants, bars and night clubs remain closed till further notice.

“While transport services (Keke, taxis, buses) are allowed to operate, the number of passengers shall be as follows: two persons at the back for Keke; one person at the front seat and two persons at the back for a taxi; 10-12 persons for a 16-seater/18-seater bus.

“Our airports remain closed to passenger traffic till further notice.

“I shall be meeting with our religious leaders on Thursday to chart the way forward for our places of worship. However, all crusades/conventions remain banned till further notice.

“For the public service, only workers on Grade Level 12 and above should resume work effective Thursday. This order does not apply to junior staff on essential/emergency duties.

“Workers with comorbidities identified by the Ministry of Health or its agencies can work from home. However, workplace protocols should be in place for disease surveillance/prevention, including screening, use of facemasks and social distancing.”