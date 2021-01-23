COVID-19: Edo Mobile Court arraigns 12 persons, convicts 9 for flouting prevention protocol

An Edo Magistrate Court in Oredo Magisterial District has convicted nine persons for violating the state government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, with the convicts sentenced to community service as punishment for refusing to wear facemasks in public and breaking the 10pm to 5am curfew in the state.

Twelve suspects were arraigned before the mobile court which held its sitting at the Edo State High Court premises, with Chief Magistrate Bright Eraze Oniha presiding.

The suspects arrested and convicted for refusing to wear facemasks include Abu Sani, Umaru Ali, Emmanuella Sylvester, Desmond Victory, Peter Nyashi, Franca Osas, Kashatu Mahmud and Clement Palmer.

They were convicted for violating regulations 8(6)(c) of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations 2020 and Section 203 of the criminal code law, Cap 48, Vol. II, law of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, as applicable to Edo State.

Four persons, namely Sylvester Alufokhai, Austin King, Austin Osaro and James Uyi, were arraigned for breaking the state’s curfew directive.

Of the four suspects, Sylvester Alufokhai was convicted for violating the regulation 16 (3) of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations (2020).

The Edo State Judiciary constituted Mobile Courts across the state to try violators of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, invoked by Governor Godwin Obaseki to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.