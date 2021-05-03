COVID-19: FG bans travellers from Brazil, India, Turkey

The Federal Government, on Sunday, barred travellers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering Nigeria following increased death toll caused by COVID-19 pandemic in the three countries.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, in a new travel advisory on international flights which kicks off today said anyone who has been in the three countries within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Nigeria would be barred. He, however, clarified that the regulation does not apply to passengers who transited through those countries.

He said airlines which default in the regulation would be fined $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

“Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the airline. Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit shall undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.”

He said the following conditions shall apply to such passengers: “Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test; If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day seven of their quarantine. Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a seven day self-isolation at their final destination. Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day seven at selected laboratory. Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”