COVID-19: FG extends eased lockdown by one month

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday announced the extension of phase three of the eased lockdown by one month.

The chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, announced this at the weekly briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said, “The PTF is improving on the International Travel Portal to minimise the challenges passengers keep encountering.

“Similarly, it is reviewing the guidelines on the implementation of phase three of the eased lockdown which is due to expire today.

“In view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2020.”

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the effort to access and deploy vaccines was progressing.

He said as already announced by COVAX, the initial 100,000 doses Nigeria was expecting would now arrive in the early weeks of February.

He added, “We wish to assure all Nigerians that the vaccines will be safe and effective when eventually it is deployed. We enjoin everyone to join in the campaign to eliminate vaccine hesitancy.

“I have to however advise all Nigerians that the only source of vaccines that is safe and effective in Nigeria is through the channels of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Please do not patronise anyone hawking or marketing vaccines.”