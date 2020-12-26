COVID-19: FG shuts down varsities, suspends academic activities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Friday directed Vice-Chancellors to put academic activities in universities on hold in compliance with COVID-19 protocol of prohibition of activities involving large gathering of people.

In the directive issued in a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), NUC said classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It further directed that universities should remain closed pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

“Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL 13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices,” it said.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities had called off a nine-month long strike last week.