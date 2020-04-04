COVID-19: Fire Service continues decontamination, fumigation of Enugu metropolis, environs

In keeping with the directives of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the State Fire Service has continued with the fumigation of the state as part of the proactive safety measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The State Fire Service, yesterday, commenced the fumigation exercise from Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, through Polo Shopping Mall, GRA, to Old Artisan Market, Ogui Road.

The exercise, inspected by Gov. Ugwuanyi and heads of security agencies in the state, continued this evening around the popular Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Addressing newsmen, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, disclosed that the state government will fumigate major markets in the state before they are reopened.

Engr. Ohaa maintained that the state government is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 does not pose a threat to the state, stressing that all efforts are being made to achieve that.

The Chief Fire Officer further disclosed that the fumigation train will move to Obiagu axis of the metropolis on Friday (tomorrow) and go to Nsukka zone on Monday, etc.

He pointed out that they will use the opportunity to sensitise and enlighten the people on the deadly viral disease as well as associated preventive measures.

Engr. Ohaa explained that the substance they are using for the fumigation is powerful chlorine disinfectant mixed with calcium hypochlorite, stating that it is not poisonous to health.

He commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing all the necessary support that will enhance effective decontamination, fumigation and disinfection of the state, promising that they will continue to discharge their duties professionally to the satisfaction of the public.

He therefore urged residents of the state to stay at home in compliance with the state government’s directives and observe other safety measures, aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.