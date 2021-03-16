COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi, Deputy, Chief Judge receive vaccines

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, on Monday, received COVID-19 vaccinations, at the Government House, Enugu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi and the two others were the first key stakeholders in the state to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The event was witnessed by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu, representatives of the Development Partners, and trained health personnel, among others.

It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ugwu, during the commencement of the vaccination exercise with frontline health workers on Friday, had disclosed that the next stage of the vaccination, will be for key stakeholders of political, religious and traditional institutions as well as elderly people with underlying illnesses, among other identified people.

The first recipient of the jab in the state, Dr. Okechukwu Ogbodo, a frontline health worker at ESUT Teaching Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre, Enugu, had encouraged the people of Enugu State to take the vaccine saying: “I can tell you that almost 30 minutes after taking the vaccine I am hale and hearty; no reaction. So I want to encourage everybody in Enugu State to come and take this vaccine”.