COVID-19 grips Lagos as infections rise nationwide

Lagos residents at a COVID-19 sensitisation programme for women

Lagos is still in the grips of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as it posted on Wednesday, the highest number of cases out of 12 states, including the FCT Abuja.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded 82 cases, more than half of the 147 cases reported nationally.

The high figure was the third in a row, as Nigeria appears to be facing an uptick in the virus cases.

Lagos recorded 51 cases on Tuesday, out of 111 and 77 on Monday out of 119.

In the latest data, the FCT came second with 20 cases.

According to NCDC report on its website: ”On the 28th of October 2020, 147 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62371 cases have been confirmed, 58095 cases have been discharged and 1139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

In an earlier tweet, the NCDC disclosed that Lagos discharged 116 COVID-19 patients.

“Our discharges today include 116 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines”, the agency said.

The agency said the state now has 662 people still on admission, out of a caseload of 21,017.

Here is a breakdown of the latest data:

Lagos-82

FCT-20

Rivers-9

Kaduna-8

Plateau-8

Benue-5

Edo-3

Kano-3

Nasarawa-3

Taraba-3

Ogun-2

Bauchi-1

62,371 confirmed

58,095 discharged

1,139 deaths