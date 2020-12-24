COVID-19 hits Nigeria harder as NCDC reports 1,133 new cases

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Nigeria harder with 1,133 fresh cases reported by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

This is the second time Nigeria is recording over 1,000 cases and the second highest since February when the pandemic broke out.

The highest figures of 1,148 so far was posted on 18 December, 2020.

The new figures represent an increase from the 999 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Lagos and Abuja lead as usual with huge infections. While Lagos raked in 397 new cases, Abuja ramps up 357 fresh cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stand at 80,922, with 69,274 survivors discharged and 1,236 deaths reported after five people were killed by the virus today.

New cases were recorded in 17 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on Wednesday.

See figures below

Lagos-397

FCT-357

Kaduna-81

Plateau-63

Katsina-46

Sokoto-32

Oyo-28

Ogun-21

Kano-19

Rivers-18

Osun-13

Edo-12

Niger-12

Bayelsa-11

Borno-11

Bauchi-8

Jigawa-2

Ondo-2

80,922 confirmed

69,274 discharged

1,236 deaths