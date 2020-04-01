COVID-19: Ikeja Electric suspends disconnection of electricity during lockdown

Nigeria’s electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has announced that non-paying customers within its franchise network will not be disconnected during the two-week stay-at-home period enforced by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Disco, the decision to suspend all disconnection activities was taken to allow all its customers enjoy electricity supply during the lockdown period, while giving consideration to those who cannot afford to pay their March 2020 bills due to the closure.

While making the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the company, Folake Soetan, said, “At Ikeja Electric, we recognise the fact that electricity supply is critical to our ability to stay safe, clean and indoors.

“Therefore, we have also taken a decision to suspend all disconnection activities of non-paying customers for a period of two weeks starting today.

“This is to ensure that customers who cannot afford to pay their March bills due to the closure continue to enjoy supply until the stay at home order is lifted. Customers who also wish to pay their bills can also do so using any of our designated online payment platforms. Our prepaid customers can buy energy online using any of your preferred online banking or merchant platforms. You can also visit our website to purchase vending units.”

Speaking further, she noted that Ikeja Electric has put measures in place to ensure that engineers and technicians are available to clear all forced and unforced outages, while also continuing with the preventive maintenance programmes.