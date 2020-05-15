COVID-19: Ikpea extends palliative to bed-ridden ex-Eagles defender

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev Samuel Ikpea, on Thursday in Benin city gave a cash gift of Twenty Thousand Naira(N20.000) to former Super Eagles defender, Sunday Eboigbe, to assist him during this lockdown period.

The cash gift was presented to the former Bendel Insurance player in his residence in Benin City by Sports General Admin Joseph Isokpehi, on behalf of Rev Samuel ikpea who could not make the journey due to the ban on inter-state travel.

The Nigeria Football Supporters club boss, said he was deeply touched when he read on Sports General platform early this month as posted by the Admin Harrison Iyomana about the situation of the former Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri defence stalwart and decided to assist in his own little way to support him this period, adding that the NFSC would reach out to the ex Abiola Babes player very soon.

Ikpea, who spoke directly to Eboigbe on the phone during the cash presentation, said this is the time to assist people like Sunday who is going through a difficult time in his life and not when such a national hero is gone.

He said Eboigbe gave his all during his days with the Super Eagles and should not be forgotten now that he is bed ridden.

“This is just my own little way to assist after I read on Sports General the situation of former Green Eagles defender Sunday Eboigbe, on our part the Nigeria Football supporters club ( NFSC)will reach out to him soon.

“This is the time to support people like Eboigbe who gave his all during his days with Eagles and not when he is no more, lets try and give the little support we can to our national heroes who are down this period”, ikpea stated.

An elated Sunday Eboigbe and his wife were full of praise for Rev Samuel ikpea who remembered him at this time of need.

He said the amount would go a long way in assisting him during this lockdown period.

“Honestly i never expected this today, I am so happy that someone could do this for me, may God bless Rev Samuel Ikpea for remembering me at this critical period, this money will do a lot for me this period. I am grateful”, Eboigbe posited.

He however used the opportunity to thank Sports General for their support and the minister for Sports Sunday Dare for the kind gesture to the families of his late colleagues Samuel Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini recently and called on well meaning Nigerians to emulate the sports minister and Rev Samuel ikpea.

Sunday Eboigbe won two Wafu Cup tournaments with the defunct New Nigeria Bank FC of Benin City in the 1980s.

He also won silver with the Super Eagles at AFCON 1984 in Abidjan and MAROC 1988 losing to Cameroon in both finals.