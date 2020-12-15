COVID-19 infections soar as Nigeria records highest weekly cases in four months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months..

The 3,820 new cases reported between December 6 and 12 is an increase from the 1,607 recorded the previous week.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a weekly figure was between July 19 and 25 when a total of 3,870 new cases were recorded.

Also, the 796 cases reported on Friday, December 11 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out in February, breaking the previous highest daily record of 745 reported on June 19.

The increase in the number of infections could signal a second wave of the pandemic and this could be as a result of the disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols and preventive measures as indicated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Last week marked the 50th week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 53,919 tests were conducted last week.

`The country has tested 845,458 samples out of which 72,757 cases have been confirmed, a total of 65,850 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 5,713 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,194 deaths were recorded.

