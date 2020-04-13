COVID-19 is not a death sentence, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Nigeria has said COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

The UN health agency, in its official Twitter account @WHONigeria, commended the country’s health workers for the feat.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Thanks to all the health care workers serving tirelessly to ensure no lives are lost and more people discharged.

“Physical distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the COVID19,” it tweeted

The agency also advised people to say no to hug at Easter and adopt nodding as a way of greeting.

“Avoid hugging, limit close contact with others, especially if they are showing flu-like symptoms,” it said.