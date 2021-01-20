COVID-19 kills Ekpenyong, 14 other Nigerians

Nigeria recorded 15 more deaths on Tuesday, as COVID-19 infections nosedived, with 1,301 cases reported.

Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that 15 Nigerians were killed by the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, one more than Monday’s deaths.

Plateau, Edo and Ondo reported three deaths each. Ogun reported two, while Benue, Ekiti, Kano and Akwa Ibom recorded one death each.

Akwa Ibom’s lone death was that of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the party.

The 1,301 new cases posted on Tuesday represented a sharp fall in infections from the 1,617 cases posted the previous day.

This takes the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 113,305, with 91,200 survivors discharged and 1,464 deaths reported so far.

Of the 1,301 cases on Tuesday, Lagos recorded 551 cases, a fall from the 776 cases posted the previous day.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja raked in 209 cases, a rise from the 102 cases posted on Monday, while Oyo, with 83 cases did not report any case the previous day.

Others are: Plateau-65, Kaduna-64, Enugu-61, Rivers-44, Ondo-39, Benue-37, Akwa Ibom-31, Kano-19, Delta-18, Gombe-18, Ogun-16, Edo-15, Kebbi-10, Ebonyi-9, Jigawa-4, Osun-3, Zamfara-3, Borno-1 and Nasarawa-1.

New cases were reported in 21 States and the FCT on Tuesday.

See figures below

