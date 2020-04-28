COVID-19: Lagos, Ogun get new molecular laboratories

Two testing centres have been established in Lagos and Ogun States.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It noted that the two centres bring the total number of testing laboratories in the country to 17.

NCDC tweeted, “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun, established by 54gene in collaboration with the state governments and the NCDC.

“This brings the number of laboratories in our molecular laboratory network to 17 and expands national testing capacity.”

The NCDC had on Monday announced 64 new cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 1,337.

The centre said no deaths were recorded in Nigeria in the last 24 hours and no new state has reported a case.