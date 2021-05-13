COVID-19 new variants: Lagos places 14 countries on watch list

The Lagos State Government has placed 14 countries on close monitoring as part of measures to prevent infection and possible spread of the new variants of COVID-19, pandemic.

The state had earlier placed all emergency facilities in the state on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest fresh wave.

The state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who announced this on Wednesday, at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, said the measure has become necessary following discovery of variants from banned countries within another country.

He said the state government will begin to monitor movement of people from 14 countries into the state.

The affected countries are: Canada, USA, France, Germany, Netherlands, Togo, Ghana, Cameroun, Angola, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda.