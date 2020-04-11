COVID-19: Niger imposes 24-hour curfew

Niger Government has announced a 24-hour curfew for the period of two weeks as part of measures to further prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger made the announcement during a news conference, shortly after a joint Emergency Council and State Task Force on COVID-19 meeting at the Government House in Minna on Saturday.

He explained that the emergency meeting was to address the recent challenges arising from the recorded case of COVID-19 in Limawa area of Minna.

Bello said to contain the escalation of the virus, a decision has been reached to declare “a complete lockdown of the state for a period of two weeks starting from April 13”.

He said a window had been created to allow people to replenish household essentials between April 16, April 20, April 23 and April 27.

“This period is not for social activities or religious gathering, Its to allow people to purchase food and necessary items to make them comfortable in their various homes.

“It is a window that should not be abused or used for naming, wedding or social gatherings. We are concerned about the hardship of people but it has become necessary in view of the recent positive case recorded in Minna,” he added.

Bello added that all congregations including religious activities in public places had been suspended.

