COVID-19: Nigerian Air Force distributes oxygen to isolation centres

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced the distribution of oxygen produced at its Liquid Oxygen Plant to coronavirus isolation centres in the country.

NAF also said it has started sharing the oxygen at selected hospitals as part of response to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“I’m glad to note that the Nigerian Air Force has started distributing the oxygen being produced at its Liquid Oxygen Plant to isolation centres and designated hospitals across the country in support of the national response to COVID-19 pandemic,” AVM OA Adesanya, a NAF Defence Attaché tweeted on Monday.

According to the World Health Organisation, oxygen therapy is the major treatment intervention for patients with severe COVID-19.

It, therefore, advised all countries with cases to “work to optimise the availability of pulse oximeters and medical oxygen systems”.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said as of Sunday night that 85 patients have been discharged from amongst the over 300 confirmed cases in Nigeria.