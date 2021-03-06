COVID-19: Nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated, says Fed Govt

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on Friday nobody would be safe from COVID-19 infection until everyone got vaccinated.

The SGF said this on Friday during the formal rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“For us in Nigeria and indeed nations of the world, the lessons to be drawn from this lack of discrimination by the virus are numerous. They include the fact that we must approach the vaccine phase with the unity of purpose.

“We must understand that nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated. We must recognise that vaccine hesitancy will impact negatively on our lives and those of our loved ones if allowed to foster.

“We must demonstrate at all times that this is a war for the survival of everyone. We must believe our government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines brought to Nigeria,” he said.

He also called on everyone to support the plan and systematic roll-out of the vaccine and mobilise citizens across states in the country.

Mustapha who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 added that frontline health workers will be prioritised in receiving jabs from the first batch of vaccine received.

“They have fought hard to save us. They laid down their lives for us. And in the ICUs and treatment centers, they became our last line of defense,” he said while applauding their efforts.

Nigeria joined the league of countries to vaccinate their citizens against coronavirus (COVID-19) as four health workers took the jabs on Friday.

An event organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to flag off the exercise held at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, launched the exercise on behalf of the President.