COVID-19: NYSC shifts camp reopening date, bans religious gatherings

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has banned all forms of religious gatherings on its orientation camps.

NYSC Camp Safe Reopening Project Lead, Dr Oyeladun Okunromade, stated this on Friday at a sensitisation webinar for the 2020 Batch B Stream II Corp Members.

The event with the theme, ‘Protecting The health Of The Nigerian Youth: Safe Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps’ also had in attendance the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, as well as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The NYSC DG said the Service won’t hesitate to decamp any corps member who fails to adhere strictly to Covid protocols on orientation camps.

Ibrahim said corps members would be allowed on NYSC approved camps nationwide from January 19, 2021 as against the January 18, 2021 earlier announced date.

Also speaking, Okunromade said corps members would resume 200 daily and would be tested for Covid-19 upon getting to NYSC camps, noting that those who test positive for the virus would be isolated at approved NCDC health facilities while those who test negative would be allowed on camps.

The NYSC official warned that corps members who fail to resume at their allotted dates risk resuming with the next batch.

She said corps members are required to fill certain forms on the NYSC website to book their resumption dates.

“There won’t be any form of religious gatherings in camp. We encourage virtual activities,” she said, adding that corps members are required to come on camp with their face masks and other personal protective materials as the NYSC would not provide those.

Okunromade also said, “Maami market has been significantly reduced in line with the new normal. There won’t be any sitting down with friends to dine at the market but there will take-aways.”

She further urged the corps members to be responsible for their health and safety amid the second wave of the pandemic by obeying all Covid prevention protocols on NYSC camps and elsewhere.