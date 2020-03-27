COVID-19: Ogun doctors raise the alarm, want lockdown

…no reason for lockdown yet, says Ogun govt

Ogun State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association raised the alarm over the possible spread of COVID-19  in the state.

It therefore  asked  the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to lock down the state for at least two weeks in view of the increasing cases  of  COVID – 19 across the country.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr Ismail Lawal, said this  while addressing journalists at the NMA House in Abeokuta.

Lawal said the lockdown would allow the government and health officials to track down some undetected cases in the state.

He further said  shutting down of all the  activities in the state would prevent the state from getting more cases in the coming weeks.

The NMA chairman  warned  that the number of coronavirus patients and the contacts so far identified in the state “are  just infraction of cases” that were  looming  in the state.

He  maintained that the situation on the ground had shown that the  state was not prepared to  manage multiple cases of COVID-19.

He stressed that the total lockdown would be for the benefit of everybody in the state at the end of the day.

He described  the situation as  an emergency which he said  must be tackled with seriousness   to safe  people  from contracting  the virus.

He said, “This is the  time for  emergency, whatever resources anywhere should  be put together to curb  the menace.

“It is only when we manage our people that  we can work and government can get money in the long run or in weeks to come.

But  the state government  said there had not been any reason for lockdown of the state, though  it was an option.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor  on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said this on Thursday.

Hazzan said the government was taking steps as the events were unfolding.

The government spokesperson said the essence of the government actions was to avoid pressing a panic button.

Hazzan, however, said the government would not hesitate to  lock  down  the state any moment it saw the reason to do so.

The state  had on Tuesday recorded another case of COVID-19 in Sagamu through a returnee from the United Kingdom with 32 contacts.

Hazzan  said despite the new case the situation had not warranted imposing a lockdown  on the people.

