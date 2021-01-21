COVID-19: Osun State bans parties, restricts gatherings, reintroduces curfew

The Osun State Government on Wednesday rolled out more COVID-19 guidelines, saying such was aimed at enforcing non-pharmaceutical safety protocols to protect the state residents against the virus.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the government banned parties, restricted gatherings and reintroduced curfew.

It said no social events could hold without the approval from the government.

“No social gathering (having obtained approval) can have more than 50 participants. All applications for social events must show commitment that the organisers will strictly adherence to the new guidelines,”the statement reads partly.

The government also said no religious gatherings should exceed two hours per time of gathering, while vigils and crusades were banned.

The government urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards complied with the safety protocols against Covid-19, especially the use of nose mask faces shield and regular washing of their hands.

It directed motorcycles to take two people each, including the rider, adding that no mini-bus could take more than five people, including the driver.

“Only civil servants from level 12 and above are expected to report physically at their offices. Officers below level 12 are expected to work from home with effect from Monday, January 25th, till further notice.

“Eateries, restaurants, joints and bars should operate at 50 per cent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers.

“There will be a dusk to dawn curfew every day from 10pm till 5am.

“Enforcement teams have been set up in every local government area and area office across the state to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols.”

Meanwhile, two members of the Osun State cabinet have tested positive to COVID-19 as commissioners and special advisers undergo test.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a statement on Wednesday added that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had undergone COVID-19 test which came out negative.

Egbemode also said from the result of the test conducted so far, two cabinet members returned positive and were in isolation centre for treatment.

She added that Oyetola also directed all drivers in his convoy, domestic staff and aides attached to senior government officials to present themselves for COVID-19 test.

She said, “The results have returned and only two people returned positive. They have since gone into isolation and commenced treatment. They are stable and a repeat test will be conducted in a few days to check their progress.

“That is why the governor is encouraging citizens to also take the test to be sure of their status. Early detection is very important during this second wave. The virus is more deadly now than it was during the first wave.

Meanwhile, the state government said anyone visiting the Governor’s Office must produce result of COVID-19 test before entry.

A notification signed by the office of Osun Public Health, posted at entrance to the Governor’s Office, indicated that only visitors that produce evidence of their COVID-9 status would be allowed into the building.