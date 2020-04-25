COVID-19 pandemic humbled me – Tiwa Savage

Earlier in the week, singer, Tiwa Savage, had an Instagram Live session, during which she sang and rubbed minds with her fans.

During the chat, the ‘Attention’ singer spoke on how the COVID-19 crisis had humbled her. She said, “This is a really weird time for everyone. Whether you are rich or famous; it affects everyone. It can be a little scary actually because one doesn’t know what would happen next. One doesn’t know what tomorrow brings. The coronavirus pandemic has humbled me because I had my album ready to be released. I had a lot of shows, festivals and tours lined up. All of that had to be cancelled and some postponed. We don’t know’’, when this will stop. This is despite all the plans one has already made. It definitely humbled all of us.”

The pretty mother of one also urged her fans to learn the necessary lessons from the pandemic. Savage noted that it was only God that could take the world out of the crisis. She added, “When this is over, I hope it teaches us to value the small things in life. I hope it teaches us to value spending time with family and saving; it is important to save. When we get back to our normal lives, I hope we don’t go back to what we were doing before. I hope this teaches us to value family, our mental state and being close to God. It’s only God that can take us out of this.”

After the conversation, Savage surprised her fans when she performed some popular Yoruba Christian hymns.