COVID-19: Pastors Chris, Benny Hinn lead 2 billion people in world largest prayer event today

In a clear response to recent happenings across the globe, over 2 billion people have indicated interest in participating in a two-hour Global Day of Prayer event being organized by President, Loveworld Incorporated Rev. (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome, and Pastor Benny Hinn, today Friday March 27, 2020, from 7pm to 9pm GMT+1.

The two Men of God had declared this special prayer programme that will be broadcast LIVE on all LoveWorld TV networks, Ceflix, @PastorChrisLive super User handle on Kingschat, terrestrial TV stations, various Radio stations across the globe and also on various Internet and Social Media platforms.

This is a timely instruction of the Holy Ghost poised to change the narrative and free the world from the devastating effects caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. These God’s generals will also be bringing a special message to the world during this program.

To this end, Christians around the world, irrespective of denominations, are now preparing to take a stand in unity against the forces of darkness causing panic and perplexity in the world today, as they observe this Global Day of Prayer. This is a special call to prayer according to the inspiration of God’s Spirit.

It is a faith response to restore hope amidst the growing fear and confusion expressed by different governments of the world in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Through effective prayers, there is an assurance that the nations will be liberated from the siege of this pandemic.

In the featured video, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny unveil deep truths about the events being witnessed across the world today in relation to Bible prophecies. They emphasize the need for the body Christ to unite in prayers and put a stop to the devil’s schemes as the Church is the only hope for the world.

Over Two billion people are expected to participate in the #GlobalDayofPrayer with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Hinn as the publicity for the programme has reached top gear. According to Pastor Chris, “Over 2 billion people have already indicated they will join what tonight may be the largest prayer meeting ever.”

Some of the local Television Stations that will broadcast this global event live today from 7pm include Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), AIT, TVC, STV, SUPERSCREEN, MiTV, LTV, GALAXY TV, NTA2 Lagos, NTA10 Lagos, WAZOBIA TV, ITV, RSTV among others.