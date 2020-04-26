COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu insists on compulsory face mask use in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says there is no going back on the government’s decision on mandatory use of face masks by residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure on Saturday during a COVID-19 briefing in Lagos.

In the video address uploaded on Twitter, the governor said the state had started the massive production of face masks for distribution to residents while urging the private sector to contribute a quota in the provision of the essential protective materials for use by Lagosians.

He said, “Face masks like I did mention earlier in the week will now become compulsory that we must wear at any gathering. We are currently producing millions of these face masks from our various tailoring companies and it presents a great opportunity for businesses to contribute to COVID-19 (containment) and it is also a task for them to good of their businesses and to end some money.

“Once we collect the first batch which I think will be coming in tomorrow or next, we will start distributing to our citizens free.

“Everything cannot go round everyone and that’s why I want to appeal to members of the organised private sector to please patronize first these local manufacturers for distribution to the members of their staff.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Friday night, more than fifty percent of the over 1000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country were recorded in Lagos.

The state has also recorded 123 recoveries and 19 fatalities, most of whom, it said had underlying health issues.