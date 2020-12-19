COVID-19 scare: Tambuwal hands over power to deputy as Plateau governor tests positive

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has handed over power to his deputy, after going into isolation as a result of COVID-19 scare.

Tambuwal said he isolated out of abundance of caution after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced this on Twitter, stating that he had undergone a COVID-19 test.

“Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor,” he tweeted.

Tambuwal’s colleague, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, disclosed yesterday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Lalong chairs the Northern Governors Forum, of which Tambuwal is a member.

