COVID-19: Soldiers, Police, NSCDC deploy personnel in Ekiti as Fayemi tests negative

In Ekiti State, combined forces of security agents, including soldiers, police and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC).

Corps, have been deployed in the Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to ensure Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Executive Order and directive on the closure of markets and shops to curb the spread of the virus.

As of the time of filing this report, the task force had already taken over Atikankan, Irona, Okeyinmi, Ijigbo and the Oja Oba Market areas to enforce the order, a step which compelled traders violating the orders to run for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the security agencies owed it a duty to support the government to ensure that every action taken was enforced to guarantee the safety of all citizens. He said the state would be inhabitable for criminals.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Solomon Iyamu, had said the corps would deploy 250 personnel across the state to enforce the directive.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Tolulope Afolabi, the commandant said the personnel would work with the National Centre for Disease Control and Humanitarian Task Force in the state health sector “for the purpose of surveillance, response and enforcement of safety rules and laws”.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, has also released an advisory to law enforcement agencies to clarify the legal framework for the effective prosecution of persons who violate the measures for the prevention of the spread of the virus in the state.

The advisory, dated March 23 and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, partly read, “Anyone who intentionally exposes another to COVID-19 be prosecuted for the offence of assault or murder as applicable” under Section 247 (b) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State.

Fapohunda said gathering of more than 20 persons, overloading by commercial vehicles and motor bikes, violation of closure of schools, unlawful entrance into isolation centre and hindrance or obstruction to law enforcement agents “may be prosecuted for the offence under the provisions of sections 61, 202 and 203 of the Criminal Code Law, cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012”.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi, has tested negative to the virus. In a tweet on Friday, the governor tweeted, “I just received my test result from National Centre for Disease Control and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern.

“This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. COVID-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent.”

The governor on Wednesday tweeted that he took the test having gone into self-isolation since Tuesday evening having met with two people who tested positive for the virus.