COVID-19: Wike locks down Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk-dawn curfew on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas as part of the state government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Wike said in a broadcast that with the declaration, all residents of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas must stay at home.

“Consequently, we have decided on the extreme measure of placing the entire Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas under a 24-hour total lockdown from Thursday 7th May 2020 until further notice.

“On no account should there be any vehicular movements or gathering of more than two persons in these Local Government Areas, except those on essential services with appropriate authorisation;

“All shops, trading or business activities, including currency exchange, in these local government areas must also remain closed until further notice. All landlords are advised to ensure that no shop or trading activity is opened or carried out in or around their premises or risk the confiscation of their property by the government.

“Any person, group or institution that violates the lockdown and curfew in these local government areas will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the governor said.

He added that given the threat posed to the State by oil and gas company workers, it has reviewed all entry waivers and permits earlier granted to Oil and Gas Companies.

“From now on, requests for waivers and entry permits from oil and gas companies will be considered on a case by case basis.

“All inward-bound vehicles and flights into Rivers State from oil and gas companies with workers for crew change or other essential operations must first submit details of their manifests to the State’s taskforce on COVID-19 for proper vetting of their virus status before they can be allowed to enter the State.

“Operators of chartered flights into Rivers State for oil and gas operations, especially Bristow and Caverton Helicopters, should please comply with this directive and refrain from jeopardising the lives of our people for the sake of making profits,” he said.