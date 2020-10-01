Cracks in Nigeria: I was misrepresented, says Boss Mustapha

After his warning on the likely break-up of Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday described it as “apparent sensationalisation” and “clear misrepresentation.”

The SGF said he and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo “remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.”

Recall that it was reported that Osinbajo, represented by Mustapha, during Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary interdenominational church service at the National Ecumenical Centre on Sunday, had warned that except urgent measures were taken collectively to address the cracks in the country, Nigeria could be heading for a break-up.

But Mustapha, in a statement personally signed by him, said he and Osinbajo remained appreciative of the consistent efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation.

He said, “We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation. Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a government.”