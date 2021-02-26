Criminals now demand drugs as ransom – NDLEA

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), on Thursday, alleged that kidnappers and other criminals were now demanding ransom in drugs from their victims.

A statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Publicity, Femi Babafemi, said Marwa spoke during the inauguration of a special purpose committee of the agency to mobilise Nigerians for active involvement in the fight against drug abuse, peddling and trafficking.

He also called on Nigerians to take ownership of the renewed fight against the menace of drug abuse in the country.

Marwa was quoted as saying the involvement of all Nigerians in the fight had become imperative because of the great danger the problem of drug abuse posed to society.

He said, “Use of drugs in Nigeria today is at an epidemic proportion of approximately 15 million, nearly three times the global prevalence. No wonder, so much criminality is everywhere and it is increasing with such symptoms as kidnapping, insurgency, banditry, rape and assassinations.

“Behind it all is drug use. Criminals now ask for ransom in drugs and unless we get to the root cause, we will only be scratching the surface as the criminalities will continue to flourish.”

The NDLEA boss said the committee was the first step in involving society in the fight against drug abuse.

“With your membership coming entirely from outside the agency, you will serve as our think tank. You will be involved in public policy discourse on drugs with us in the NDLEA, you will help us with advice and suggestions and may even participate in the implementation of some of your own suggestions if the situation warrants,” he added.