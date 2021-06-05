Cross River varsity shuts after student’s death

The management of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) has shut the institution temporarily following the killing of a student of Applied and Fine Arts, Nkasi Moses.

The UNICROSS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Austin Angba, confirmed the development on Friday in Calabar.

The late Moses was allegedly killed on campus by hoodlums on Thursday night.

Angba said that the institution was shut temporarily to mourn the late student and allow the police to carry out an in-depth investigation on the matter.

“Yesterday night, at 9 p.m., three hoodlums were parading themselves on campus and trying to take a phone from a student.

“While doing that, a second student came to help his colleague,” he said.

According to him, when the hoodlums saw that they could be apprehended, one of them brought out a knife and stabbed the second student who died after being rushed to a hospital.

“The student and staff of the university are not happy because we have suffered so much in the hands of hoodlums in Calabar South.

“As we speak, they have taken all our lands, they break into the hostels every day. They have encroached and built their houses inside the campus,” he said.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the state government to intervene.

“These people have infiltrated the campus and are now living with us.

“Sadly, it is through their channels that kidnapping is being carried out.

“They come in every day, break our louvres, steal fridges and air conditioners and collect phones from our students,” he said.

Angba said that the management of the institution had set up a joint committee with traditional rulers in the area to boost security, but noted that cases of crime were still being recorded on campus.

He commiserated with the bereaved family and gave the assurance that the institution would ensure justice.

The vice-chancellor expressed the hope that the culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said that the killing was not from cultism on campus as reported on some social media platforms.

He noted that the state Gov. Ben Ayade had done much for the university, promising that the university’s management would do more to improve its security architecture.