Crowd ignores COVID-19 protocols as Tijaniyyah appoints Sanusi as Caliph

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols were shunned when the Tijaniyah, a Sufi order, appointed a former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the new Caliph in Nigeria.

In photos shared on Facebook by the ex-emir’s spokesperson, Saadatu Ahmad, Sanusi, who was on a rostrum, was pictured addressing a mammoth crowd with hundreds of people clustered as they stood under the open sky.

Ahmad also said the appointment of the former Central Bankof Nigeria (CBN) governor was confirmed on Friday night in Sokoto during the Maulud celebration of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass.

She wrote, “Alhamdulillah, we thank you Allah today. Halifanci has confirmed, His Royal Highness Sanusi II the character of Tijjaniya. God bless you Allah.”

It was gathered that the position was previously held by the late Emir of Kano (Sanusi’s late grandfather) and lately held by the late philanthropist Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu